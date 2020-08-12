Jurors convicted a western Minnesota man who was high and driving on a suspended license when he crashed into another vehicle and killed his girlfriend.

Braxton M. Anderson, 35, of Montevideo, was convicted in Chippewa County District Court last week of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of an illicit drug in an August 2019 crash that killed 20-year-old Brittany L. Schulz, of Appleton, Minn.

Anderson remains jailed until sentencing on Sept. 22 before Judge Dwayne Knutsen.

Anderson has been cited many times in recent years for various driving offenses in Minnesota and has convictions for careless driving, reckless driving and a felony-level drug offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Anderson was heading south on Hwy. 7/59 in Watson and made a sharp left turn toward the Watson Goose Bar in front of an SUV, which hit the car broadside.

A sheriff’s deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from Anderson’s car, where law enforcement recovered a glass pipe holding methamphetamine, marijuana and a large beer can.

Schulz was declared dead at the scene. Anderson and both people in the SUV survived.

Blood test results from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in Anderson’s system.