Nearly 30K Twin Cities residents still without electricity

Tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities remained in the dark Wednesday morning as Xcel Energy crews work to restore power following a pair of storms that felled power lines.
Xcel Energy says most customers should have service restored by Thursday evening, following two severe storms that swept through Minnesota late Monday and early Tuesday.
Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 30,000 customers still didn’t have electricity, with about a third of those in hard-hit St. Paul. According to the utility, more than 7,300 customers were without service. Other pockets of the metro with large numbers of outages included Edina (2,316), Minneapolis (3,410), Minnetonka (1,002), Richfield (1,954), St. Louis Park (1,561) and Stillwater (1,414).
Connexus Energy, which serves Isanti County, reported more than 1,300 customers without service, according to Poweroutage.us.
A storm packing 60 mph winds hit the metro area Monday evening followed by a repeat performance Tuesday morning. The violent storms toppled trees, flipped over boats and destroyed docks all across Isanti County, with the area near Bradford Township hard hit. No injuries or deaths were reported, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said.
In total, more than 250,000 Xcel Energy customers were affected by two rounds of severe storms. At the peak Tuesday morning, about 150,000 customers were without power, the utility said.
More than 1,700 crew members were dispatched to restore service, said Xcel Energy spokesman Theo Keith.
In places without power like in Como Park neighborhood in St. Paul, those with electricity were helping neighbors in need. One person put out an extension cord and power strip so residents could charge their phones and other devices.
“There’s also a pot of coffee,” a post on the Como Park Neighbors Facebook page read. “Help yourself.”
Others reported food outages at the Richfield Target where freezers and refrigerators were empty due to the prolonged power outage.
Xcel Energy said “most” customers are expected to have power back by Thursday evening.
Another round of strong to severe storms could develop across Thursday across southern Minnesota, the Weather Service said.
