Nearly 30K Twin Cities residents still without electricity

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 30,000 customers still didn’t have electricity, with about a third of those in hard-hit St. Paul. According to the utility, more than 7,300 customers were without service. Other pockets of the metro with large numbers of outages included Edina (2,316), Minneapolis (3,410), Minnetonka (1,002), Richfield (1,954), St. Louis Park (1,561) and Stillwater (1,414).