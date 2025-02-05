When Luke Strand was hired as Minnesota State Mankato’s men’s hockey coach in April 2023, the longtime USHL coach had some mighty big shoes to fill. All his predecessor, Mike Hastings, did was make Mavericks hockey a must-see attraction in southern Minnesota.
College hockey insider: Minnesota State Mankato aiming to return atop CCHA
The Mavericks have a key home series this weekend against surprising Augustana.
In 11 seasons, Hastings led Minnesota State to eight conference championships, eight NCAA tournaments and two Frozen Fours, including the precipice of a national championship in 2022.
Strand’s debut season of 2023-24 produced a fourth-place finish in the CCHA, but this season the Mavericks hit the homestretch in a heated battle for the conference title with upstart Augustana, the second-year program from Sioux Falls, S.D.
Conveniently enough, Minnesota State, No. 18 in the PairWise ratings, and No. 19 Augustana meet this weekend in Mankato (7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday) with first place in the CCHA on the line.
“You’re in the point-collecting business for sure,” Strand said. “It’s going to be a great series. They’re a really good team, and they’ve just kept climbing. … Any time you have an opportunity to gain those points, it’s really important.”
Augustana gained full membership in the CCHA last summer, meaning the Vikings are eligible to play in the conference tournament for its automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Because schedules already were set, the Vikings are playing a 16-game CCHA schedule this season rather than the 26-game slate that the other members play. The league is using points percentage to determine its standings, and Augustana (16-7-3, 8-3-1 CCHA) sits at .722, just ahead of Minnesota State’s .667.
The Mavericks (18-8-2, 13-5-2) started the season strong with series splits against Michigan, Merrimack and North Dakota before a sweep of Nebraska Omaha. They went on a six-game win streak before the holiday break and have split their past four series. Minnesota State would overtake Augustana for first place by securing five or more points, while four points gained by the Mavericks would leave the two teams tied.
Strand has relied on the stout goaltending of Alex Tracy, a junior who leads the nation with a 1.56 goals-against average and ranks fourth with a .939 save percentage. His goals-against is down nearly a full goal from last season.
“He’s willing to have enough structure in his game, as far as a goaltender, but break structure to compete,” Strand said of the Chicago native. “If you watch him close, the calmer he is, the better he is. He’s just got a presence about him.”
The Mavericks have 12 transfers on their roster, and the one making the biggest impact is Rhett Pitlick, who had 35 goals and 44 assists in three seasons with the Gophers. Now wearing purple, Pitlick leads the team in goals (11) and assists (18). His 29 points are tied for 19th nationally, while his five game-winning goals are tied for fourth.
“There’s probably a couple of misunderstood things about Rhett,” Strand said. “Everyone sees offense, but I see more of a complete player than people give him credit for. And the human being side of Rhett has jumped in. It’s a hard situation to come into a team later with a little bit of star power on your back and still mesh in and fit in. And he’s done it seamlessly.”
Team captain Josh Groll is the Mavericks’ second-leading scorer with nine goals and 15 assists. His two-way contributions will be key against an Augustana team that features goalie Josh Kotai, whose .945 save percentage ranks second nationally.
“Both teams in front of their goalies play really stingy,” Strand said. “The game is called ‘goalie’ nowadays. You’ve got to make the big saves at the big moments.”
This weekend will feature the first big moments this season between Minnesota State and Augustana. Don’t rule out another meeting in the CCHA tournament with an NCAA berth possibly at stake.
Hockey bracketology
Depending on the conference, there are either four or five weeks remaining in the regular season, and it’s time again to look at a potential NCAA tournament field. NCAA regionals will run March 27-30, and the four regional sites are Allentown, Pa.; Fargo; Manchester, N.H.; and Toledo, Ohio. The Frozen Four will be April 10 and 12 in St. Louis.
Here’s a look at this week’s projection using current conference leaders to fill automatic bids and the PairWise ratings to fill at-large spots:
Manchester, N.H., Regional
1. Boston College vs. 16. Sacred Heart
8. Denver vs. 9. Boston University
Toledo, Ohio, Regional
2. Michigan State vs. 13. Arizona State
7. Providence vs. 12. Quinnipiac
Fargo Regional
3. Gophers vs. 15. Augustana
6. Connecticut vs. 11. Ohio State
Allentown, Pa., Regional
4. Maine vs. 14. Michigan
5. Western Michigan vs. 10. UMass-Lowell
Comment: To avoid first-round intraconference matchups, No. 14 Michigan is moved out of a matchup with the Gophers in Fargo and placed in Allentown, No. 10 Lowell is moved out of a matchup with Providence in Toledo and placed in Allentown, and No. 12 Quinnipiac is moved out of Allentown and to Toledo. For attendance purposes, Augustana replaces Michigan in Fargo, leaving Arizona State to land in Toledo.
Outside, looking in: New Hampshire (No. 15 in PairWise), No. 16 Massachusetts, No. 18 Minnesota State, No. 20 Penn State.
The Mavericks have a key home series this weekend against surprising Augustana.