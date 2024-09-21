Former Gopher Rhett Pitlick will play hockey for Minnesota State Mankato this season

Pitlick, a left winger who has one year of eligibility remaining, played three seasons for the Gophers, helping them reach two NCAA Frozen Fours, one national championship game and a third regional final. Last season, he had 19 goals and 17 assists, sharing the scoring lead with Bryce Brodzinski and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. Pitlick, 23, had 35 goals and 44 assists in his Gophers career.