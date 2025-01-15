As Augustana’s first coach, Garrett Raboin has helped build the Vikings from the ground up, and the program has a heavy Minnesota flavor. Raboin is from Detroit Lakes, played and coached under coach Bob Motzko at St. Cloud State and followed Motzko to Minneapolis to be the Gophers’ top assistant. He has 15 Minnesotans on his roster, plus players from four other states, four Canadian providences and Finland, Sweden and Slovenia.