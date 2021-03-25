The NBA's trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday, and one of the Timberwolves' potential trade targets is off the board.

The Magic are sending Aaron Gordon to Denver in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 protected first-round pick, ESPN reported.

The Wolves had been in talks for Gordon, who they would have envisioned playing the four alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. Trading for Gordon would have carried some risk for the Wolves since Gordon is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season and could have walked after playing only a little more than one season.

Orlando has been the biggest mover on deadline day, with the team sending Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and Evan Fournier to the Celtics as it signals its intent to rebuild.

The Wolves have also had interest in Atlanta forward John Collins, but it's unclear if Atlanta will actually deal Collins, who is a restricted free agent after this season, or keep him in an attempt to re-sign him for the future. Atlanta would have control over where Collins goes because of his restricted free agent status.

The Wolves have been reluctant to include promising rookie Jaden McDaniels in trade packages. The Wolves are high on his upside, as are other teams around the league and the Wolves' path to potential deals may be easier if they were willing to move McDaniels, but the Wolves would like to keep him.

Apple Valley product Gary Trent Jr. is reportedly on the move as Portland swung a deal for Toronto's Norman Powell that sent Trent to Toronto (which is playing this season in Tampa) along with Rodney Hood, ESPN reported.