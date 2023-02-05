A fight broke out and punches were thrown during Friday night's game between the Orlando Magic and Timberwolves at Target Center.

Five players were ejected following the brawl, and now three of those players will serve suspensions.

The NBA announced Saturday night that Wolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba received three- and four-game suspensions, respectively, and guard Jalen Suggs will serve a one-game suspension for their roles in Friday's melee. All three suspensions will be served without pay.

Suggs, a former Minnehaha Academy standout, was suspended for escalating the altercation by aggressively grabbing Rivers around the neck and pulling him to the floor, the NBA release said.

Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels has been fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation, which included running into the scrum and pushing Bamba back, the statement said.

Rivers will begin his three-game suspension on Sunday when the Wolves host the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. He'll also miss Tuesday's game at Denver and Wednesday's game at Utah.

"This isn't like a cool moment for me," Rivers said after the game. "I feel embarrassed. I'm the oldest on the team. I consider myself the leader of the team, or one of the leaders of the team. It was a weird game, and I don't think that helped at all."

Bamba and Suggs were not available for comment after the game.

The altercation seemed to stem from talk from the Magic bench, particularly Bamba. A few moments earlier, Rivers missed a three-point attempt in front of the Orlando bench, and Bamba and Markelle Fultz could be seen reacting to the miss.

Taurean Prince was also ejected on Friday night but did not receive a suspension or fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.