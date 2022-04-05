NATIONAL LEAGUE POWER RANKINGS

(with last season's record)

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56)

L.A. led the majors in ERA and WHIP last season, but even adding Max Scherzer for the stretch run didn't result in a world championship. 1B Freddie Freeman was signed in free agency after SS Corey Seager was lost to Texas. Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw head the rotation.

2. Atlanta Braves (88-73)

The Braves had MLB's 12th best record, then won the World Series without injured RF Ronald Acuna Jr. They traded for 1B Matt Olson, who joins Adam Duvall, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies in a fearsome lineup. Kenley Jansen was added to the deep bullpen. Max Fried and Charlie Morton are the top starters.

3. Milwaukee Brewers (95-67)

Great pitching fuels the Brewers. They led the majors in strikeouts with All-Star starters Corbin Burnes (majors ERA leader), Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff and lights-out reliever Josh Hader (102 Ks in 58⅔ IP) leading the way. OF Christian Yelich has seen two down years after his MVP season of 2018.

4. San Francisco Giants (107-55)

The best record in baseball came during a surprising season where SF led the NL in homers and was second in pitching. SS Brandon Crawford and 1B Brandon Belt are only remaining players from 2014 World Series title team and C Buster Posey's retirement will have an effect.

5. St. Louis Cardinals (90-72)

The Cards always seem to find a way to compete. 3B Nolan Arenado and 1B Paul Goldschmidt combined for 65 homers and 204 RBI in '21 and Adam Wainwright is a solid ace … but he's 40. Oliver Marmol replaces Mike Shildt as manager of a team that is largely the same.

6. Philadelphia Phillies (82-80)

MVP OF Bryce Harper led MLB with a 1.044 OPS and RHP Zack Wheeler was outstanding, leading the majors in innings pitched … but the Phils missed the playoffs. Adding RF Nick Castellanos and OF-DH Kyle Schwarber will help, but Philly has an awful lot of DH-types and not much of a team defense.

7. San Diego Padres (79-83)

SS Fernando Tatis (wrist surgery) will be out until June, making 3B Manny Machado the offensive leader. Lefthander Sean Manaea was plucked from the A's on Sunday to bolster the rotation, and San Diego's best offseason move might have been purloining manager Bob Melvin from Oakland.

8. New York Mets (77-85)

Max Scherzer signed for three years and $130 million to join the rotation with frequently injured Jacob deGrom and All-Star Chris Bassitt, acquired from Oakland. 2B Robinson Cano is back from a PED suspension, and new manager Buck Showalter has plenty of talent on board.

9. Chicago Cubs (71-91)

After a season of notable departures, the roster restructure is starting. Starters Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley join to top the rotation, and the Cubs won the bidding war to sign Japanese OF Seiya Suzuki (five years, $85 million). 1B Frank Schwindel emerged as an offensive threat.

10. Cincinnati Reds (83-79)

Six-time All-Star 1B Joey Votto will be lonely. The Reds are rebuilding, with 3B Eugenio Suarez, LF Jesse Winker, P Sonny Gray and RF Nick Castellanos departing. The pitching will rely on youngsters like former No. 2 overall pick Hunter Greene (taken after the Twins took Royce Lewis in 2017).

11. Miami Marlins (67-95)

Another season of struggles is ahead, but LHP Trevor Rogers heads a promising rotation. Former AL home run champ Jorge Soler, who won a World Series with Atlanta, was the big offseason addition, but the offense is not good. General Manager Kim Ng still has work to do on the rebuild.

12. Washington Nationals (65-97)

Well, we know they'll have a happy clubhouse after adding 41-year-old DH Nelson Cruz. MVP runner-up OF Juan Soto (.999 OPS last season) is lone offensive star remaining from 2019 World Series winners. RHP Stephen Strasburg has pitched only 26⅔ innings the past two seasons because of injuries.

13. Colorado Rockies (74-87)

SS Trevor Story departed in free agency, but 3B Kris Bryant signed for seven years and $182 million to be close to home and play in hitter-friendly Coors Field. CF Charlie Blackmon is hoping for a rebound season and young infielders Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon have great promise.

14. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-101)

The Bucs were last in MLB with 124 home runs, and they combine lack of power with lack of pitching. CF Bryan Reynolds is the most recognizable in a roster of no-names. The good news is the Pirates farm system is loaded with high-end prospects, but they probably won't help in 2022.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks (52-110)

The D-Backs finished 55 games behind in the NL West. They used 64 players, including 41 pitchers. So they signed MLB saves leader Mark Melancon which seems … odd. Otherwise, pretty much the same group as they wait for top prospects to develop in the minors.