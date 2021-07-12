Sunday night it was Napheesa Collier's turn.

That's the way things have gone lately for the Minnesota Lynx, who surged into the Olympic break, with a 86-61 victory in Los Angeles. For the Lynx (12-7), it was their seventh straight victory and their 12th in 15 games since starting the season 0-4.

The key Lynx players have essentially taken turns leading the team during the streak.

And this time it was Collier.

Collier made 17 of 17 shots, scored 27 points — scoring seven of them down the stretch of the third quarter — as the Lynx reclaimed control of the game.

During the winning streak — the Lynx are by far the hottest team in the WNBA heading into the break — the Lynx have gotten big games from center Sylvia Fowles, three straight by Kayla McBride.

Sunday, Collier added seven rebounds, two steals and two assists to her game Sunday, matching her season high in points.

Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds. Layshia Clarendon — whose addition to the team after the 0-4 start — was again solid, scoring 14 point with eight assists. Bridget Carleton scored 10 off the bench.

The Lynx started strong, weathered some offensive dysfunction in the second quarter into the third, but were never seriously threatened after taking a 16-point lead after the first quarter.

The Sparks (6-13) were led by Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes, who scored 14 points each.

The Lynx made their first nine shots while getting off to a fast start. By the time the first quarter was over the Lynx had made 12 of 15 shots, four of five three-pointers, had six players scored and led 29-13.

The Lynx pushed led to 18 early in the second quarter. But a stalled offense — the Lynx shot 5-for-15 with four turnovers in the second quarter — allowed the Sparks to stay in the game. Los Angeles scored the final six points of the first half — including a fall-away jumper by Brittney Sykes at the buzzer — to pull within 43-31 at the half.

That Sparks run ran to 12-0 as L.A. opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within six, 43-37.

The Lynx lead was eight with 5:27 left in the third before the Lynx — led by Collier — ended the quarter on a 12-5 run to go up 64-49 entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.