Lynx forward Napheesa Collier had a slow start to her second WNBA season after winning the league’s Rookie of the Year honor last year. But if her last three games are any indication, she’s heating up now.

Collier averaged 18.3 points on 46.2% shooting (including 42.9% from three-point range), 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Lynx to a 2-1 record over the past week. On Monday, the league rewarded Collier by naming her its Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Lynx (7-3) don’t play again until Wednesday when they face Dallas at 8 p.m. on FSN-plus.