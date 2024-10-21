NEW YORK - As Barclays Center thumped and roared late Sunday night, streamers fell from the ceiling. By a cruel twist of fate, they almost landed on Napheesa Collier.
Souhan: Napheesa Collier melds production and passion once again, this time in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, but the reward goes to others
The Lynx’s star player, Napheesa Collier spent the season going above and beyond her peers and again Sunday was the best player on the court.
She was walking off the court after her Lynx lost Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty 67-62 in overtime.
Collier had fouled out in the last minute, so when time expired, she was consoling her teammates when the streamers fell on the wrong team, but maybe the right player.
What more could she have done?
What more could be expected of one player in one year?
Collier won an Olympic gold medal, was the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished second in MVP voting and lugged her team to within one point in regulation of the last game of the season of winning a title.
Sunday night, her season ended in an arena filled with New York and national celebrities. Collier fit right in — Phee performing in front of (Spike) Lee.
She scored 22 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal while playing her usual stellar defense.
In the Lynx’s postgame news conference, coach Cheryl Reeve said the game and series were “stolen” from her team by poor and one-sided officiating. Collier sat nearby, eyes red, not arguing, as Reeve said she had been held repeatedly throughout the game. Collier shot zero free throws despite operating in traffic near the basket. The Lynx shot eight free throws; the Liberty shot 25.
Reeve veered between praising her players and criticizing the officials and teams in the WNBA that “circumvented” the salary cap or bent or ignored other rules.
“This was an exclamation point to the incredible season she had,” Reeve said. “Phee was phenomenal.”
Sitting next to Collier, Lynx guard Kayla McBride said, “I’m always in awe of Phee because she carries it all with such grace. I’m lucky to be alongside her.”
Collier has been in the WNBA since 2019, yet this season felt more like a beginning than a culmination.
As she continued to emerge as one of the world’s best players, she kept outplaying her star counterparts.
Sunday, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu went 1-for-17 from the field in regulation. Breanna Stewart made four of her 14 field-goal attempts. To that point, Collier had easily been the best player on the court.
If the WNBA were to award a true, comprehensive MVP award, not one based solely on the regular season, Collier would have to win it.
Sunday, she scored early on cuts and later with her patented fadeaway.
A’ja Wilson, the Aces star, was undoubtedly the league’s player of the year during the regular season, based on her outrageous production.
Was she the most valuable player? Not really. Wilson was unable to elevate the two-time defending champions into a top-three seed, while Collier lifted the Lynx to the second seed while shining on both ends of the court.
Reeve compared Collier with former Lynx star Maya Moore, noting that Moore’s offense often overshadowed her defense, and that both are exceptional at deflecting passes.
Collier is following Moore in building a Hall of Fame résumé. She was Rookie of the Year, has finished second, fourth and fifth in the MVP voting, and this year was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
She also won a second Olympic gold medal this summer.
Somehow, Collier seemed to play even better in the postseason, against the world’s best competition.
Which, in a way, seems strange. Collier is not particularly big, or explosive.
There was once a great post player known as The Big Fundamental. Is Collier The Slim Phundamental?
So it wasn’t surprising when Collier scored two twisting baskets late in the fourth quarter to give the Lynx a 60-58 lead.
She stuffed the boxscore once again. All that remains for her is to finish off her trophy case with an MVP award and a championship trophy, and maybe the right kind of confetti.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had harsh words for the officials after a controversial late call in regulation enabled New York to force overtime.