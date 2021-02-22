Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and his business early overLindell's repeated and discredited claims that its voting machines helped steal the 2020 election.
Nation
Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country's Obama moment
For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing.
Business
Facebook says it will lift its Australian news ban soon
Facebook said on Tuesday it will lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck with Australia's government on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.
World
Afghan peace talks resume, but path is anything but certain
After more than a month of delays, escalating violence and a flurry of diplomatic activity peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have resumed in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar.
Politics
Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.
Nation
GOP working to block Biden's health care pick; Dems unfazed
President Joe Biden's pick for health secretary faces two days of contentious Senate hearings. Republicans are portraying the Californian as unfit but Democrats are unfazed, accusing the GOP of playing politics despite the pandemic.