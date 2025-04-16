Once club teammates, but still kindred spirits, Gophers legend Mya Hooten and Missouri gymnast Abby Mueller have maintained a friendship as their favorite sport set them upon different journeys.
The veteran tumblers have kept in touch through the years, visiting each other when time allows, cherishing each second they can talk, laugh and hug things out.
“Oh, my gosh, we’re very rambunctious,” Mueller said. “We both have some crazy energy, as our former coaches would say. So whenever we get together, we literally have the best time ever.”
Now their careers are ending. And they will end with them together, in the same arena, through no work of their own.
The end of their collegiate careers takes place this week, starting Thursday, at the NCAA women’s national championships in Fort Worth, Texas. That’s what made an April 7 FaceTime call between Hooten and Mueller a celebratory one.
Hooten was in her Twin Cities apartment. Mueller was in Columbia, Mo., laughing excitedly over the news. Hooten qualified for nationals in floor exercise, where she has racked up nine perfect 10’s during her career. Mueller is part of a strong Missouri squad ranked seventh heading into the nationals.
Since the Gophers didn’t qualify for the nationals as a team, Hooten needed to rotate with a different team. And she was selected to rotate with Missouri during their team floor routine in the first semifinals Thursday.
“She called me, and we were both screaming on FaceTime because we were so excited,” Mueller said. “Like, the odds [couldn’t] have been bigger. And there literally couldn’t have been a better end to both of our careers. Like this is just like a fairy tale ending. So, so special.”