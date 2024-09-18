My father fled Haiti. Now I’m helping build America.

In 1994, my father fled Haiti amid political violence, seeking asylum in the United States. I was 4 years old, too young to understand the gravity of his decision, but old enough to feel its impact. We settled in under-resourced neighborhoods in Florida. Growing up, I lived in constant terror — not just from poverty, but from the stereotypes surrounding Haitians. In middle school, kids mocked our accents and food. Many Haitian children were afraid to admit where they were from.