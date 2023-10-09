A Muslim American group is urging the Hennepin County Board to reconsider holding a special election April 9 to fill the vacant Sixth District seat because it falls on the Muslim holy day of Eid-al-Fitr.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, sent a letter to the County Board Friday noting the conflict with Eid-al-Fitr, an important holy day that marks the end of Ramadan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and acts of service.

"(H)olding an election on this day may inadvertently disenfranchise a significant portion of Muslim voters," Hussein wrote, asking them to consider a date that does not fall during Ramadan. Dates for the holy month are not definitive because it begins and ends based on the sighting of a crescent moon.

Last week, a county spokeswoman noted that state law gives limits special elections outside of November to the second Tuesday in February, April, May or August. Early voting remains available during special elections.

Candidate filings for the Sixth District race are expected to open Jan. 30. If more than two candidates file a special primary will be held March 26. Changing the election date could also affect candidate filings and the primary.

The seat is vacant after Commissioner Chris LaTondresse left the board Sept. 21 to lead the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative in St. Paul. So far, three candidates have announced bids to replace him.

Jen Westmoreland, a Hopkins school board member, who announced her bid in September initially noted the conflict caused by the special election date.

Alicia Gibson, an Edina resident, who ran for the Minneapolis City Council in 2021, and Dario Anselmo, an Edina businessman who narrowly lost to LaTondresse in 2020, also announced plans to run.

Hennepin County's Sixth District has 66 precincts and includes parts of Edina, Greenwood, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Shorewood and Wayzata.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of LaTondresse's term, which expires in December 2024. Hennepin County commissioners earn $119,244 annually.