Murray County Central in southwest Minnesota may soon have four-day school weeks, joining a small but growing contingent of school districts across the state.
Murray County Central wants to move to four-day school weeks
The school day would be lengthened by 30 minutes in the effort to save money and retain staff.
The school district is expected to submit an application to the state on Friday to switch to four-day school weeks, Murray County Central Superintendent Joe Meyer said.
“We’re focused on the quality and not the quantity of time,” Meyer said.
The district would lengthen the time students are in class each day by 30 minutes, in exchange for cutting 27 school days from the next school year.
The switch could provide “significant cost savings” and higher teacher retention, an explainer on the Murray County Central website said.
Like many in greater Minnesota, the school district faces declining enrollment. A larger-than-expected drop in enrollment in 2023-2024 meant a $210,000 drop in pupil aid, the district’s website said.
The school board voted Feb. 10 to move forward with the switch. After submitting the application, a final decision from the Minnesota Department of Education could come in April.
If the state doesn’t approve the switch, the school district said it would have to cut five to six staff members and increase class sizes.
Shortening the school week is an approach that has gained traction in recent years as a way to save money, boost student attendance and improve staff retention. Seven school districts in Minnesota are on a four-day school-week schedule.
While some parents like the flexibility and extra family time the schedule offers, others have raised concerns about added child care expenses and developmental consequences of kids being out of school an extra day.
Xcel says it will meet carbon-free law by 2035 under energy plan approved by Minnesota regulators
The company expects to extend the life of its two nuclear plants, build a gas plant and develop vast amounts of wind, solar and battery power.