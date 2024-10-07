The last time Kingsbury was seen alive was when she and Fravel dropped off their children, ages 2 and 5, at day care the morning of March 31. Kingsbury’s disappearance gained national attention as thousands of people joined the search for her. Her body was found wrapped in what appeared to be a gray fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black Gorilla tape in Mabel, Minn., a few miles from property owned by Fravel’s parents.