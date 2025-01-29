Murder charges: St. Paul man shot victim in back during October robbery attempt

Investigators canvassed the scene, noticing a bullet hole in the driver door of Sletten’s Chevy Silverado which also pierced Sletten’s arm rest. His sister-in-law said Sletten left the house earlier that night, and she messaged him at about 9:34 that his his dogs ran to her home. She didn’t hear or see the shooting, but said Sletten sometimes sold marijuana and used m30 pills. She was unsure if he sold pills, too.