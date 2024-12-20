A Richfield man said he was mad at being targeted by thieves when he shot at a pickup truck and killed a woman in the fleeing vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Murder charge: Twin Cities man said he saw people stealing from his car, shot woman in head as she fled
The victim was found soon afterward in Minneapolis with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the criminal complaint.
Luke Joshua Cain was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Sofia Rose O’Hotto, 26, of Minneapolis, outside his home in the 6200 block of 5th Avenue S.
O’Hotto was shot in the back of the head at 3:30 a.m. and found in the pickup about a half-hour later after a 911 call sent Minneapolis police to the 4500 block of Hiawatha Avenue S.
According to the complaint:
A report of gunfire sent officers to Cain’s home, where he told police that he saw several people appearing to steal items from his van that was parked out front.
Cain said he confronted the people, who got in the pickup and drove off. He did not say anything about shooting at them.
Police interviewed Cain again on Wednesday and identified some of the items officers had recovered from the pickup when they found the vehicle soon after the shooting.
Cain acknowledged that no one in the pickup had a weapon or threatened him. He then admitted firing two shots at the pickup as it left.
He also disclosed that he drove to his cabin in the Aitkin, Minn., area and left the gun there.
Police reviewed surveillance video from Cain’s home, which showed him yelling at people in his van and drawing a handgun.
Murder charge: Twin Cities man said he saw people stealing from his van, shot woman in head as she fled
The victim was found soon afterward in Minneapolis with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the criminal complaint.