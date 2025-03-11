A nighttime drug deal in Bloomington went awry when a man in an SUV sped away with the prospective seller hanging halfway in the window until he tumbled to the pavement and suffered numerous fatal injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Murder charge says drug deal went awry, man dragged along Twin Cities street while hanging from SUV
The victim’s mother said she saw someone in the SUV pulling on a backpack while the driver accelerated as she shouted that her son was being taken away.
Lamont Eugene Williams, 21, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the March 6 death of Alexif Loeza Galvan, of Bloomington.
Williams, who was arrested at his Apple Valley home early the next day, remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
An autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Loeza Galvan suffered injuries to his brain, skull, face, ribs, collarbone, midsection and a leg.
“Alexif was a light in all of our lives — always laughing, smiling, and bringing joy to everyone around him,“ his sister, Xitlalli Loeza Galvan, wrote on an online fundraising page she began to help the family with expenses related to Loeza Galvan’s death.
“He had a deep love for soccer and cherished every moment spent with his family and friends,“ she continued. ”His kindness, warmth, and contagious laughter left an impact on so many, and he was truly loved by all who knew him.”
According to the complaint:
Calls to police about 8:45 p.m. alerted them to an injured man in the street near his home in the 8300 block of 11th Avenue S. Emergency medical responders took Loeza Galvan to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead.
Family members told police that Loeza Galvan left the home to sell Williams marijuana. His mother said she heard yelling a couple of minutes later coming from outside the home.
“When she looked outside,” the complaint read, “[her son] leaning into the passenger side of a small, dark-colored SUV. [He] appeared to be half in and half out of the vehicle.”
The mother said she saw someone in the SUV pulling on a backpack while the driver accelerated as she shouted that her son was being taken away. His badly injured body came to rest in the road a few doors down from the family’s home.
Police found Williams and the SUV at his home. Officers searched the vehicle and located a handgun in the front passenger seat and a backpack containing more than 9 ounces of marijuana.
A police search of Williams' phone revealed a Facebook Messenger conversation that evening with Loeza Galvan about arranging a drug transaction, with a back-and-forth about the price.
About the time Loeza Galvan fell from the SUV, Williams sent him a message that read, “My fault gang I had to.” Location data on Williams phone showed he sent that message about 2¼ miles east of Loeza Galvan’s home.
