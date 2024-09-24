A man was shot three times, the final round hitting him as he crawled away from the gunman, during a large family baby-welcoming celebration in a Brooklyn Park backyard, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Murder charge: Man shot 3 times, once while crawling away, at Brooklyn Park baby-welcoming gathering
Gunman said he shot Nichanon Kittikroekphon‚ of Coon Rapids, because he felt disrespected, the charge read.
Lue Chang, 32, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting Saturday of Nichanon Kittikroekphon‚ 34, of Coon Rapids, at Chang’s home in the 8400 block of N. Adair Avenue.
Chang was detained by numerous celebrants at the scene until police arrived and arrested him, the complaint read. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.
According to the complaint and a related court document:
Police responding to a report of gunfire arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. and saw numerous people in and around the outside of the home. Kittikroekphon was down in the backyard suffering from gunshots to his abdomen and back. Emergency medical responders took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officers saw Chang being held down by a man, recovered a gun and arrested Chang.
Another man told police that he and his wife were there with others to celebrate the birth of children in the family. He said about 30 people remained at the home after a ceremony, for food and drinks.
The man said he heard gunfire, turned and saw Chang shoot Kittikroekphon in the back. The man and others immediately detained and disarmed Chang.
One person at the gathering asked Chang why he shot Kittikroekphon. Chang responded, “Because he disrespected me,” the complaint quoted Chang as saying.
Another witness reported that Chang said to Kittikroekphon, “Today, you’re going to die” before shots were fired.
Police saw on surveillance video of the backyard that Chang appeared upset while speaking with Kittikroekphon, who was unarmed. Chang shot Kittikroekphon twice while facing his victim and then “fired into his back as he tried to crawl away,” the complaint read.
While men confronted him, Chang got off another shot toward Kittikroekphon that missed and while a toddler was within about a foot of the victim. The child was one of several outside or elsewhere at the home.
Police searched the home, where Chang lives with his parents, and seized multiple guns and ammunition of various calibers from his bedroom.
The roster of 14 homes on the 17th annual American Institute of Architects’ Homes by Architects Tour includes focuses on energy efficiency, aging in place and mental wellbeing.