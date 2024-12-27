Douglas: Much of next 7 days to feature gray skies

2024 is just about over, and the Minnesota State Climatology Office is taking a look back at the year to determine the top five weather events out of 15 possible choices. Those 15 include several periods of warmth, our two long dry stretches of weather (with the fourth-wettest June statewide wedged in between), severe weather during the State Fair, and a couple of snowfalls (including Halloween). You can vote on your top five by heading over to this link to find out how.