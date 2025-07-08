MSP passengers will no longer have to take shoes off to get through security

Travelers to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport can say goodbye to the airport shoe shuffle.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out a new policy that will allow travelers to keep their shoes on at airport security checkpoints, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission chair Rick King.
King said he received word from TSA regarding the policy, which went into effect for all airports on Monday morning.
For the first time in nearly two decades, passengers in general screening lines, not just those with TSA PreCheck, will be able to keep their shoes on at major airports across the country.
The change marks a major shift in policy since the TSA began requiring shoe removal in 2006, five years after “shoe bomber” Richard Reid’s failed attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on a transatlantic flight.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to confirm the policy change in a Tuesday morning post on X, where she called it “big news” from the Department of Homeland Security. Gate Access, a travel newsletter written by former TSA agent Caleb Hamon-Marshall, first reported the shift.
Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to announce the change during a Tuesday afternoon press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Department of Homeland Security said she would announce a new TSA policy “that will make screening easier for passengers, improve traveler satisfaction, and reduce wait times.”
The TSA has not officially confirmed the reported change yet, and the TSA and MSP did not respond to requests for comment.