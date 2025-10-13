Before you fly, here’s a guide to local eats at MSP Airport

More restaurants: Though not entirely local, these eateries are worth noting. Shoyu has decent ramen and dumplings. TwinBurger & Tap has some creative breakfast sandwiches, in addition to lunch and dinner handhelds. Mimosa had local chef Russell Klein contribute, at some point, to the menu. And it’s last call for Volante, the Italian restaurant from chef Doug Flicker. It will close at the end of October.