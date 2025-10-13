Before you fly, here’s a guide to local eats at MSP Airport

Airport food doesn’t have to be a last resort. At Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, it can even be a reason to get there early.
Among the national chains, you’ll find plenty of Minnesota-born names: salad bowls from Crisp & Green, pastries from Angel Food Bakery, burgers from Red Cow. It’s all part of the airport’s efforts to balance the comfort of big-name brands with a taste of hometown pride.
With fall travel picking up — starting this week with Minnesota students’ annual break — we combed Terminal 1 (with Terminal 2’s overhaul still to come) to see what’s new, what’s changed and where to eat before takeoff.
MSP Mall
Stone Arch: The beer list is exclusive to Minnesota craft brewers at this full-service mainstay, also known for hearty Midwest staples like cheese curds and chicken wild rice soup.
Peoples Organic: With sustainability in mind, this all-organic eatery dishes up grass-fed beef burgers, veggie-packed bowls and plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free menu items. There’s a full bar, too.
Lake Wine Kitchen + Bar: Like the wine shop on Lake Street in Minneapolis, this spot has shelves of giftable bottles to take with you to your next stop. Or sit a while out on the mall with a charcuterie board and a crusty baguette.
Ike’s Clubhouse: This mezzanine-level spot, like its Minnetonka counterpart, has a clubby vibe and menu of classic hits like three-meat chili, a wedge salad and New York-style cheesecake. Catch a game on the many TVs.
The Cook & the Ox: When the occasion calls for a steak, this handsome spot has a couple of those on the menu. (Plus salmon, fish and chips, and all the rest.) There’s a thorough list of wines by the glass and cocktails, too.