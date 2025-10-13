Eat & Drink

Before you fly, here’s a guide to local eats at MSP Airport

No time to eat on your way to the airport? Grab a bite of Minnesota before takeoff.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 6:00PM
Before flying the friendly skies, grab something to eat at one of these spots at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with local ties.

Airport food doesn’t have to be a last resort. At Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, it can even be a reason to get there early.

Among the national chains, you’ll find plenty of Minnesota-born names: salad bowls from Crisp & Green, pastries from Angel Food Bakery, burgers from Red Cow. It’s all part of the airport’s efforts to balance the comfort of big-name brands with a taste of hometown pride.

With fall travel picking up — starting this week with Minnesota students’ annual break — we combed Terminal 1 (with Terminal 2’s overhaul still to come) to see what’s new, what’s changed and where to eat before takeoff.

Northern Soul has fried chicken sandwiches and other southern inspired foods at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. When the pandemic first struck, 95 percent of MSP Airport's food vendors closed. Some of them never reopened. Since then, the the food program at the airport has been slowly reawakening, with refreshed menus and tweaked concepts for a new age in travel ] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com
Northern Soul in the MSP Mall has fried chicken sandwiches and other Southern-inspired foods. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MSP Mall

Stone Arch: The beer list is exclusive to Minnesota craft brewers at this full-service mainstay, also known for hearty Midwest staples like cheese curds and chicken wild rice soup.

Peoples Organic: With sustainability in mind, this all-organic eatery dishes up grass-fed beef burgers, veggie-packed bowls and plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free menu items. There’s a full bar, too.

Lake Wine Kitchen + Bar: Like the wine shop on Lake Street in Minneapolis, this spot has shelves of giftable bottles to take with you to your next stop. Or sit a while out on the mall with a charcuterie board and a crusty baguette.

Ike’s Clubhouse: This mezzanine-level spot, like its Minnetonka counterpart, has a clubby vibe and menu of classic hits like three-meat chili, a wedge salad and New York-style cheesecake. Catch a game on the many TVs.

The Cook & the Ox: When the occasion calls for a steak, this handsome spot has a couple of those on the menu. (Plus salmon, fish and chips, and all the rest.) There’s a thorough list of wines by the glass and cocktails, too.

Northern Soul: This quick-serve spot offers battered chicken sandwiches and tenders and a variety of Southern-style sides, including biscuits and mac and cheese.

Leeann Chin: This 45-year-old Minnesota brand has all the favorites, served fast: bourbon chicken, egg rolls, honey shrimp and more.

Also available: Get your coffee fix at Caribou, Starbucks or Dunkin’. For Neapolitan-style pizza, the super-hot ovens at Settebello turn out pies quickly. Mix and match in the food court from Auntie Anne’s, Firehouse Subs, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Hissho Sushi and Shake Shack. Or indulge a chicken crispers craving at Chili’s.

Concourse A

The Blue Door Pub: The Minneapolis and St. Paul neighborhood pub has an airy setup at the end of Concourse C and the start of A. The Juicy Blucy, their version of the cheese-stuffed burger, is on the menu.

The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central: Tattersall Distillery spirits are the backbone of the cocktails at this deep-in-the-concourse bar, which also serves light snacks and pub fare.

Also available: Find Bruegger’s Bagels, Greek Kitchen and Panda Express in the food court.

Concourse C

Bottle Rocket: Blue Plate, the Twin Cities neighborhood restaurant group, has an outpost here with sandwiches, salads and a full bar.

Twins Grill: A baseball-themed sports bar celebrates Minnesota’s home team, and offers an all-around menu from breakfast through dinner.

Verdi Market: It’s a grab-and-go market with a little local flair, including bakery-made pastries and Dogwood coffee.

Also available: Buffalo Wild Wings is the rare airport eatery open late (till 10 p.m. for those night flights). Starbucks and Joe & the Juice have the sips. Further representing the national chains are Smashburger, Chick-Fil-A and the wine bar Vino Volo.

Concourse D

Republic: It may not still anchor Seven Corners, but the onetime Minneapolis pub still has a home at MSP, with sandwiches, tacos, a few local draft beers and a cocktail list.

Also available: The airport’s one and only McDonald’s is planted here, on the walkway between C and D.

Donuts from Angel Food Bakery at MSP. Photo by Amelia Rayno
St. Louis Park's Angel Food Bakery has been leaving its sweet mark on travelers with an outpost at MSP. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Concourse E

Angel Food Bakery: The St. Louis Park bakery known for its doughnuts, cupcakes and whimsical treats has an outpost at the airport, to bring a little sweetness to your travels.

Holy Land Deli: In Food Truck Alley, the Mediterranean restaurant serves up hummus, kebabs, falafel and other Halal-certified eats.

Red Cow: The burger spot offers some of the greatest hits also found at its brick-and-mortar locations, plus breakfast, cocktails and more.

LoLo American Kitchen: The Stillwater restaurant and craft cocktail bar shows up airside for breakfast through dinner, with plenty of sandwiches, salads, burgers and a solid Bloody Mary.

Also available: Qdoba for quick burritos and bowls, and the Roasting Plant single-cup coffee brews.

The HI-LO Diner is a popular spot.] A full service restaurant from Jack Riebel (The Lexington, Butcher & the Boar) and a spectacular new foodcourt with more local offerings are some of the big food changes at MSP Airport.RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII &#xa5; richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com
Get all-day breakfast at more at the Hi-Lo Diner, which remains a popular spot at the airport. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Concourse F

Hi-Lo Diner: The retro East Lake Street diner has a pared-down menu at MSP with all-day breakfast, sandwiches and salads, and milkshakes (and spiked adult shakes, too).

Zona Cocina: The classic Tex-Mex menu spans tacos to chimichangas, and a wide selection of tequila in the bar.

Donut Trap: Grab a sweet little something from a St. Paul doughnut maker at this doughnut vending machine.

Also available: The chains in F cover pretzels, chicken and more. There’s Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Panda Express, Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A. Plus Caribou coffee, and quick-serve empanadas and sandwiches at Camden Food Co.

Coming soon: Jimmy John’s plans to bring its famous smells (and sandwiches) to MSP by the end of 2025.

Concourse G

Crisp & Green: The customizable salad maker with locations across the Twin Cities gives flyers a veggie-packed start to their trips.

Mill City Tavern: The menu emphasizes local flavors and ingredients, such as a wild rice-crusted walleye entree, a Minnesota chopped salad with smoked sausage and cranberries, and a Minnesota breakfast plate with apple butter for the toast.

More restaurants: Though not entirely local, these eateries are worth noting. Shoyu has decent ramen and dumplings. TwinBurger & Tap has some creative breakfast sandwiches, in addition to lunch and dinner handhelds. Mimosa had local chef Russell Klein contribute, at some point, to the menu. And it’s last call for Volante, the Italian restaurant from chef Doug Flicker. It will close at the end of October.

Also available: Morning bites from Eggy Weggy and Poppy’s Bagels, burgers from Custom Burger (in two locations), and several outposts for grab-and-go nourishment from Cibo Express dot this long concourse. For coffee, there’s Caribou and a Starbucks with great views of the tarmac.

Multiple locations

Farmer’s Fridge vending machines dispense salads, yogurt, grain bowls and wraps. You’ll find them in Concourses C, E and F, on the MSP Mall, one pre-security in Terminal 1, and on Concourse H in Terminal 2.

Terminal 2 is undergoing changes, but Cocina del Barrio is still a mainstay. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Terminal 2

While the Terminal undergoes an overhaul, we eagerly await some new food options. In the meantime, you’ll still find Cocina del Barrio, with Mexican classics and a big tequila bar; and Minnesota Wild Bar and Restaurant with cheese curds, flatbreads and a full bar. Starbucks and Caribou have your coffee fix covered, and Farmer’s Fridge has a salad dispenser here, too. Some newer options include two Subway sandwich vending machines, and a grab-and-go pop-up for a future convenience store, Hometown Market.

Outside the airport

InterContinental restaurants: For cocktails, indulgent snacks like pastrami sliders and pimento cheese dip, and thoughtful entrees served on actual dishware, La Voya Brasserie and Bradstreet Craftshouse are two slightly more upscale dining options reachable by foot just outside the bounds of MSP airport, in the neighboring InterContinental hotel. La Voya offers a Minnesota-inflected French menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bradstreet is a familiar name in Minneapolis, first as the resident cocktail bar at the old 601 Graves Hotel and later as a speakeasy-esque spot in Lowry Hill. Located at the InterContinental since it opened in 2018, it’s a lunch and dining gastropub and “gaming hall,” with TV screens and a selection of board games to while away even the longest layover.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

