MSP Airport got its start in the 1920s as an airmail operation on a former racetrack south of Minneapolis.
Now among the oldest airports in the country, its evolution over the last century dovetails with the growth of aviation as a mode of transportation.
Transportation reporter Janet Moore joined the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the airport's long history.
Further reading:
From bankrupt racetrack to aviation hub — what remains from MSP Airport's early days? (May 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
Panoramic photo of the 1923 Wold-Chamberlain dedication ceremony.
A history of the Twin City Motor Speedway (from Winter 2007-2008 issue of Minnesota History magazine)
