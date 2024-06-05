The list of contenders for Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf is down to 16, eight girls and eight boys.
The awards, distributed since 2016, go to the top senior girl and top senior boy in Minnesota high school golf.
The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee, a group of coaches and amateur golf representatives, chose the contenders using data compiled from the Minnesota Golf Association rankings, the iWanamaker App and results from head-to-head meets, major 36-hole competitions and sections.
The winners will receive their awards during a banquet Sunday at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.
The list was cut from a group of 32 contenders.
The top two players in the MGA rankings are among the finalists in both cases.
Reese McCauley of Simley is No. 1 among girls, and Amelia Morton of Maple Grove is No. 2. The next senior in the rankings is Lily Vincelli of Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 7.
That pattern holds with the boys. Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove is ranked first and Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park second. The next senior in the rankings is Peyton Savageau of Totino-Grace at No. 7.
Ms. Minnesota Golf finalists
Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata
Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids
McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove
Reese McCauley, Simley
Amelia Morton, Maple Grove
Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South
Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City
Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists
Jimmy Abdo, Edina
Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park
Jack Holtz, Alexandria
Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace
Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West
Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove
Tully Super, Holy Family
Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian