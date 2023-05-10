The golf state tournament is a little more than a month away, so it's time to start thinking about end-of-the-year awards.
The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf committee has released is initial watchlist for the top boy and girl high school senior golfers, the seventh annual awards.
The winners will be announced June 11 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence. The two-day, three-class state tournament will begin June 13.
The 2022 winners were Simley's Isabella McCauley (girls) and Northfield's Nate Stevens (boys). McCauley is playing for the Gophers, and Stevens is at Notre Dame.
The watchlists:
Ms. Minnesota
Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie
Brooke Bee, Lake City
Emma Berge, Lake City
Hannah Boraas, Alexandria
Brooke Bothwell, Edina
Kate Burke, Edina
Morgan Eckman, Jordan
Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea
Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes
Emma Lai, Eastview
Avery O'Donnell, Elk River
Izzy Olson, Brainerd
Grace Petzold, Providence Academy
Nicole Reineke, Chaska
Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine
Victoria Woytassek, Jordan
Mr. Minnesota
Josh Esterley, Chaska
Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian
Joe Kortan, Moorhead
Justin Luan, East Ridge
Owen Nielsen, Edina
Karson Patten, Cloquet
Evan Raiche, Lakeville North
Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview
Zach Rouleau, Farmington
Kyler Schwamb, Farmington
Braeden Sladek, Alexandria
Drew Teeter, Albert Lea
Tyler Wanous, Eastview
Cole Witherow, New Life Academy
Max Wolf, Hopkins
Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo