Officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) are continuing to monitor a St. Paul stream where hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel leaked from a freight train last week.

On July 13, Canadian Pacific Railway reported that a locomotive was punctured by a braking device in its rail yard in Pig's Eye Regional Park. The company said between 360 and 720 gallons of fuel spilled, according to Andrea Cournoyer, assistant director of communications for the MPCA.

Crews scrambled to keep the spill, which happened near Battle Creek, from flowing into Pig's Eye Lake.

Andy Cummings, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific, said the company "captured all diesel that reached the creek using a containment boom, and will absorb and dispose of it."

Cournoyer on Tuesday said that the MPCA is continuing to monitor the cleanup. No fuel entered the lake, and the bulk of the spill was contained within 30 feet of the railway, she added.

Canadian Pacific reported the incident to the state Department of Public Safety's duty officer, who notified the MPCA, the state Department of Natural Resources and Ramsey County.

Some residents who noticed the cleanup expressed concerns that city officials were not immediately aware of the incident. Peter Leggett, communications director for Mayor Melvin Carter, said staff received notice "on a timely basis, but via an e-mail inadvertently sent to an account that is not constantly monitored. This miscommunication has since been corrected."

Kiki Sonnen, a board member of the St. Paul Audubon Society who leads regular tours of the park, said she is worried about the potential effects the spill could have on the fish, frogs and heron she often sees in the stream.

"It's a mess," said Sonnen, who said she hopes officials monitor and mitigate the effects the spill could have on wildlife. "A field biologist should be combing that area."

Cournoyer said the MPCA has not required further testing of wildlife "because there's no indication that there was any harm done."

"However, that said, we continue to monitor the situation," she said. "And if at all it becomes apparent that there had been an impact, we would make the decision to require testing if necessary."

