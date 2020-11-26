GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clay Mounce had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Furman rolled past Tusculum 95-62 on Wednesday. Mike Bothwell added 20 points for the Paladins. Bothwell also had seven rebounds and six assists.
Garrett Hien had 17 points for Furman and Noah Gurley added 10 points.
Ray Tyler had 13 points for the Division II Pioneers. Yan Kankela added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Paladins outscored Tusculum 58-30 in the paint and scored 21 points off 13 turnovers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64
Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith 16 as Missouri cruised past Oral Roberts in a season opener 91-64 Wednesday night.
Gophers
Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32
Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Gophers
Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63
Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the season with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game on Wednesday.
East Metro
Wayne Erickson, longtime North St. Paul basketball and softball coach, dies at 80
He is a member of the Minnesota Girls' Basketball Coaches Association and the Minnesota Softball Coaches Association halls of fame.
Gophers
Gophers basketball opens season with 30-point victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay
Marcus Carr tied a career high with 35 points as the Gophers overcame a sloppy start to the second half and pulled away.