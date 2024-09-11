Twin Cities Suburbs

Motorist fatally hit after exiting crashed car on Hwy. 169 south of Shakopee

After stepping onto the highway, the victim was hit by a passing car.

By Tim Harlow

September 11, 2024 at 11:15AM

A driver who crashed early Tuesday south of Shakopee survived the wreck, but died when he stepped onto a highway and was hit by a passing vehicle.

Craig Wilkerson driving south on Hwy. 169 when his Mitsubishi Lancer went into a ditch near W. 145th Street in Louisville Township and rolled. The crash happened about 12:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

Wilkerson, 36, of Plymouth, got out of the Lancer and stepped onto the highway and then was fatally struck by a passing car, the patrol said.

The driver who hit the victim, a 44-year-old woman from Henderson, Minn., was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

