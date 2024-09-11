A driver who crashed early Tuesday south of Shakopee survived the wreck, but died when he stepped onto a highway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Motorist fatally hit after exiting crashed car on Hwy. 169 south of Shakopee
After stepping onto the highway, the victim was hit by a passing car.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 11:15AM
Craig Wilkerson driving south on Hwy. 169 when his Mitsubishi Lancer went into a ditch near W. 145th Street in Louisville Township and rolled. The crash happened about 12:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Wilkerson, 36, of Plymouth, got out of the Lancer and stepped onto the highway and then was fatally struck by a passing car, the patrol said.
The driver who hit the victim, a 44-year-old woman from Henderson, Minn., was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
