ID released of motorcyclist who hit fish house and died in 3-vehicle crash on Minnesota highway

A motorcyclist set off a three-vehicle crash on a central Minnesota highway and was killed, officials said Monday.
The motorcyclist hit the fish house as it was being towed by a pickup driver.
The wreck occurred about 10:40 p.m. Sunday north of Royalton, Minn., on Hwy. 10, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the motorcyclist late Monday afternoon as Hunter Raymond Meister, 27, of Sauk Rapids, Minn.
According to the patrol:
Meister was heading east on Hwy. 10 and struck a fish house being pulled by a pickup truck driver. Meister was thrown from his bike and struck a median pillar.
A car heading in the same direction hit the motorcycle.
Occupying the pickup were 46-year-old Shane Michael Sabraski and 43-year-old Katie Jo Sabraski, both from Rice, Minn. The car’s driver, 34-year-old Melissa Jean Forcier, Royalton, was her vehicle’s only occupant. All three were not hurt.
