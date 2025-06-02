Morris: State workers return, St. Paul stirs — but will it stick?

Gov. Tim Walz announced in March that on June 1 much of the state workforce would report back to the office at least 50% of the workweek. His rationale spoke to increased agency collaboration and building stronger organizational cultures. That’s worth celebrating as far as the move increases government efficiencies. It will also be encouraging to see more government workers in St. Paul’s coffee shops and lunch spots. People in work attire and lanyards still matter to a downtown’s pulse.