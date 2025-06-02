Morris: State workers return, St. Paul stirs — but will it stick?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
American financial centers and downtowns emptied like ghost towns during COVID’S remote-work surge, and many cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul still bear the patchwork scars.
On Monday, a consequential flash of hope was evidenced in St. Paul as state government workers begin streaming back toward the Capitol. The modest army of people bearing laptops and coffee mugs is a welcome boost for small retailers, many of whom have been living on fumes — if they’ve survived the ravishes of the pandemic and subsequent downtown residential defections that fortunately appear to be somewhat reversing.
Gov. Tim Walz announced in March that on June 1 much of the state workforce would report back to the office at least 50% of the workweek. His rationale spoke to increased agency collaboration and building stronger organizational cultures. That’s worth celebrating as far as the move increases government efficiencies. It will also be encouraging to see more government workers in St. Paul’s coffee shops and lunch spots. People in work attire and lanyards still matter to a downtown’s pulse.
But let’s not kid ourselves that office badges alone are a sufficient rescue. Real recovery will require robust downtowns that are more than just a place to work — they must be places to live, linger and belong.
The next chapter in a robust St. Paul (Minneapolis as well) is about continuing to reimagine what a lively, modern downtown looks like. The most vibrant of these spaces are no longer just collections of office towers as much as they are important and innovative incubators of activity, which includes cafes, bookstores, parks and public art. Fun stuff.
Walz said that having more government workers in downtown St. Paul will help provide the city with a needed boost for such private and public endeavors. Foot traffic certainly matters. Returning workers are a necessary part of that picture.