Morris: State workers return, St. Paul stirs — but will it stick?

Downtown revival needs more than office badges to thrive.

By Phil Morris

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 10:31PM
The skyline of downtown St. Paul seen from the Smith Avenue Bridge. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

American financial centers and downtowns emptied like ghost towns during COVID’S remote-work surge, and many cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul still bear the patchwork scars.

On Monday, a consequential flash of hope was evidenced in St. Paul as state government workers begin streaming back toward the Capitol. The modest army of people bearing laptops and coffee mugs is a welcome boost for small retailers, many of whom have been living on fumes — if they’ve survived the ravishes of the pandemic and subsequent downtown residential defections that fortunately appear to be somewhat reversing.

Gov. Tim Walz announced in March that on June 1 much of the state workforce would report back to the office at least 50% of the workweek. His rationale spoke to increased agency collaboration and building stronger organizational cultures. That’s worth celebrating as far as the move increases government efficiencies. It will also be encouraging to see more government workers in St. Paul’s coffee shops and lunch spots. People in work attire and lanyards still matter to a downtown’s pulse.

But let’s not kid ourselves that office badges alone are a sufficient rescue. Real recovery will require robust downtowns that are more than just a place to work — they must be places to live, linger and belong.

The next chapter in a robust St. Paul (Minneapolis as well) is about continuing to reimagine what a lively, modern downtown looks like. The most vibrant of these spaces are no longer just collections of office towers as much as they are important and innovative incubators of activity, which includes cafes, bookstores, parks and public art. Fun stuff.

Walz said that having more government workers in downtown St. Paul will help provide the city with a needed boost for such private and public endeavors. Foot traffic certainly matters. Returning workers are a necessary part of that picture.

But cities also need to double down on safe streets, good transit, ample public parking and residential living options, and they must continue to develop incentives to keep struggling small businesses open. It’s a civic challenge as much as an economic one.

The challenges the returning workers — and new ones that the city will continue to recruit — are real: interminable highway traffic, expensive parking and limited public hospitality, especially when it comes to dining options, just to name a few challenges.

In addition, some workers, especially those commuting from the suburbs, exurbs or greater Minnesota, will remain wary of downtown safety. Perceptions of that may or may not match reality. Nonetheless, on this issue St. Paul and state government agencies alike must remain vigilant and proactive.

The light rail’s Green Line, which provides an efficient mode of transportation between the Twin Cities, with a stop at the Capitol, has received a bolstered presence of Metro Transit police to heighten and ensure the feeling of safety and security. That will prove helpful, but only if transit rules are consistently enforced.

Other events in the city like the Grand Old Day festival — both a neighborhood event and regional attraction that dates to 1973 and was held again this past Sunday — are additional “belonging” markers of a St. Paul continuing to remain relevant, resourceful and alive.

The return of workers to the capital city is a strong sign that state government as well is doing its part to contribute to the vitality.

about the writer

Phil Morris

Opinion Editor

Phil Morris is Opinion Editor of the Star Tribune.

