This story will continue to be updated.

At least five Minneapolis restaurants are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Revival’s Minneapolis location, Pizzeria Lola, and the three Broders’ restaurants — Pasta Bar, Cucina Italiana and Terzo — are on hiatus from takeout and delivery while employees quarantine and managers make plans to prevent future coronavirus infections.

There is no requirement that restaurants share such information with the public, and these are among the first in the Twin Cities to suspend operations due to an infection and to explain publicly the reason for closing. Their announcements raise the question whether others will follow suit, or if such disclosures should be mandatory.

The Star Tribune has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health for comment.

Revival’s Minneapolis location was the first to announce that the virus had circulated among staff. Five employees have tested positive since May 23, said co-owner Nick Rancone.

Revival in south Minneapolis

The restaurant initially suspended lunch service, then ceased all takeout May 26.

An Instagram post first announcing the closure said the reason was to prepare the patio and do repairs. Rancone says that was to prevent panic and protect employees’ privacy. But social media users criticized the restaurant owners for their opaque message.

The next day, Rancone and co-owner Thomas Boemer went live on Instagram for an hourlong video to explain that COVID-19 was behind the closure.

“For other restaurateurs and business owners out there ... COVID is coming. It is beating down our doors,” Boemer said in the video.

Despite the backlash, Rancone said his team wanted to share its experience so that other businesses — which are just beginning to welcome customers back for patio dining— have a template to follow if and when their own employees get sick.

“It’s terrifying,” Rancone said about going public. “You don’t want to make your clientele feel like you just endangered them. At the same time, this is a serious deal.”

The complete timeline, beginning when management was first made aware an employee felt “off,” is posted on the restaurant’s website.

Revival is slated to restart takeout Friday.

On June 1, all three Broders’ establishments announced they would close for two weeks so staffers can quarantine after an employee tested positive May 31. The restaurants had already been closed since May 29 due to the unrest in Minneapolis. They are scheduled to reopen for takeout during the week of June 15.

Employees routinely move among the three restaurants, something that may change in the future to contain the potential spread of the virus, said co-owner Charlie Broder.

“I think it is a reminder to everybody, there is a pandemic,” he said. “We need to employ people and we need to feed people, and we need to get back to that in the safest way possible.”

Broders’ was prepared to begin a staff training Tuesday on how to run the restaurant during the pandemic. That is now on hold, and the company is revising its operating plan.

“This has really taken us a step back,” Broder said. “How do we make sure this is the safest for our employees and the general public as well? It’s still a conversation and a debate.”

Pizzeria Lola made the announcement June 3 on its website and social media that one team member tested positive. The restaurant will be closed until June 17. “Though we have been given the green light to reopen from MDH, we want to take this moment to press pause and allow our teams to regroup, reset, and take care of their wellbeing during this challenging time in our city,” the statement said.

The restaurant groups say they are following guidelines from the Minnesota health department regarding quarantine, contact tracing and sanitation.

But there are no specific rules about what to do if there’s an outbreak, restaurant owners said.

Broders' restaurants in Minneapolis closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Should restaurants close completely if an employee shows symptoms? Does the public have a right to know if a restaurant has a COVID case? Must staffers who are quarantined get paid? And how can restaurants survive periodic two-week closures if needed? The questions have no clear answer, the owners said.

“We’re on the front edge,” Rancone said. “Nobody has experienced this to know what to do or how to navigate it.”

Both Rancone and Broder are paying employees during their closures. For Broder, a Paycheck Protection Program loan is covering that cost this time, “but we can’t do this again, probably,” he said.

He is hoping the state will come out with a framework to help businesses financially, should they encounter the same problem.

Rancone, too, says Revival is taking a hit by closing for almost two weeks. He suspects other restaurants that can’t sustain that long a closure might not make the same decisions he did.

“That’s on them,” he said. “I guarantee we won’t be the last case.”

@SharynJackson