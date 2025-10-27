More students enrolling in trade schools, helping fill shortage of skilled jobs

Ben Oman earned a construction management degree from the University of Minnesota but didn’t like watching other people work.
He enrolled in Minneapolis College and after graduating, he now fixes walk-in freezers, among other tasks, as a technician at a refrigeration company, making $38 an hour.
“I just wanted to do something with my hands that was satisfying personally,” Oman said.
Interest in trade programs, sometimes known as career and technical education, has accelerated across the state and nation, with more high school graduates and older adults seeking out well-paying jobs and a less costly education that’s quicker to complete than a bachelor’s degree.
In the Minnesota State system, which includes 33 public colleges and universities, enrollment is up 5% at colleges this fall, with the largest increases at technical schools. Minneapolis College, which Oman attended, has seen a 45% enrollment boost in trade programs in three years.
The upswing comes as Minnesotans, along with Americans, continue to question the value of a four-year college degree, a doubt exacerbated by climbing college tuition and student debt, along with a tough hiring market, especially for four-year college grads.
Meanwhile, experts predict a shortage of skilled tradespeople as more workers retire and certain industries grow.
“I think most people are kind of looking at, ‘OK, well where are the career paths where it’s not going to be just eaten by new technology?’” said Todd Bridigum, a welding instructor at Minneapolis College.