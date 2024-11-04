A Moorhead, Minn., man was arrested on Saturday while he fled the scene in his vehicle and rammed into squad cars, according to police.
Police: Moorhead man arrested after fleeing officers, ramming squad cars
Police arrested a 19-year-old on charges of assault of an officer and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3200 block of 9th Street S. on a report of a domestic incident. Police said they spoke with a 19-year-old man at the scene and he was “uncooperative and argumentative,” according to a department news release.
The Minnesota Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until they are charged. The man allegedly fled in his vehicle and backed into a squad car. An officer pursued the man, who rammed into another squad car before leaving, police said.
He eventually returned to the scene where officers took him into custody. He was booked into the Clay County Correctional Facility a short time later.
The officer who pursued the suspect sought medical attention for pain after their vehicle was struck, police said. Two squad cars were damaged during the incident.
According to the county sheriff’s booking report, the man was arrested on charges including assault of a peace officer causing bodily harm, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, assault inflicting serious bodily harm with a dangerous weapon as well as damage to property over $1,000.
