WNBA Draft
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: New York City
TV: ESPN
Rounds: three
First overall pick: Atlanta
Story line: Indiana has the No. 2, 4, 6 and 10 overall selections.
Lynx selections (4): First round, eighth overall; second round, 13th and 22nd; third round, 28th.
Top prospects: Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky; NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor; Shakira Austin, C, Mississippi; Nyara Sabally, C/F, Oregon; Elissa Cunane, C, North Carolina State; Emily Engstler, F, Louisville; Rae Burrell, G/F, Tennessee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
St. Paul Saints rout Louisville as eight players drive in at least one run
The Saints are off to a 4-1 start against the Bats in Louisville and the teams play one more time on Sunday.
Twins
Twins rally in eighth inning, then cave in ninth in 4-3 loss to Mariners
Byron Buxton's titanic homer briefly energized the Target Field crowd, but Tyler Duffey couldn't hold the lead one inning later.
Sports
Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker learned less than an hour before game time that he'd be filling in for ill manager Oliver Marmol. Nolan Arenado helped make his job a lot easier.
Sports
Doncic can play in Mavs' finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech
Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension.
Sports
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts peace-themed tour
Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed "Global Tour for Peace" with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos on Saturday.