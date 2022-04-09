WNBA Draft

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: New York City

TV: ESPN

Rounds: three

First overall pick: Atlanta

Story line: Indiana has the No. 2, 4, 6 and 10 overall selections.

Lynx selections (4): First round, eighth overall; second round, 13th and 22nd; third round, 28th.

Top prospects: Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky; NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor; Shakira Austin, C, Mississippi; Nyara Sabally, C/F, Oregon; Elissa Cunane, C, North Carolina State; Emily Engstler, F, Louisville; Rae Burrell, G/F, Tennessee.