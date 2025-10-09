St. Paul

MnDOT closing I-94 in St. Paul to take down John Ireland Bridge

Eastbound Hwy. 55 in Minneapolis and Golden Valley also will be closed this weekend.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 6:04PM
A rendering of what the refurbished John Ireland Bridge will look like when it reopens in 2026. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The John Ireland Bridge is coming down this weekend, and to do the work, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close a portion of I-94 in St. Paul.

From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-94 will be closed between I-35E and Dale Street. Eastbound 94 will be closed between Hwy. 280 and I-35E.

The posted detour for both directions will send drivers along I-35E, Hwy. 36 and Hwy. 280.

Over the weekend, crews will disassemble the 56-year-old John Ireland Bridge piece by piece. Many of its current features, including four gatehouses added around 1990, will be preserved and incorporated into a new bridge to be built in the same footprint as the current structure.

“The bridge is currently in safe condition, but a focused structural repair is necessary to ensure it remains safe for travelers based on modern weight limits,” MnDOT said.

The four-lane bridge near the State Capitol is probably best known as the finish line for the Twin Cities Marathon. It will reopen next year with a new bridge deck, rebuilt sidewalks, updated bike lanes and accessibility improvements.

MnDOT is spending about $16 million to refurbish the bridge.

In Minneapolis and Golden Valley, all eastbound lanes of Hwy. 55 will be closed between Douglas Drive and Thomas Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

At 10 p.m. Fri, Oct. 10, through 5 a.m. Sat, Oct. 11, MnDOT crews will close I-494 in both directions between I-35W and Hwy. 77.

Motorists will use I-35W, Hwy. 62 and Hwy. 77 to access I-494. These overnight closures are necessary to allow crews to pour concrete for the Portland Avenue bridge.

In the south metro, the heavily used ramp from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-494 will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and won’t reopen until Nov. 16.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

