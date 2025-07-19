Brown: Is the Minnesota Power sale in the public interest? A judge is skeptical.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As costs continue to rise for everything from produce to manufactured goods, Minnesotans could certainly do without significant increases in their utility bills.
That’s why an investment group’s recent bid to acquire Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power, generated heated comments throughout several public hearings held earlier this year. Ratepayers worry that the sale might lead to higher electricity rates in the future. This week, those consumers found their concerns validated in court.
On Tuesday, Administrative Law Judge Megan McKenzie recommended that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission deny the Allete acquisition. In an unambiguous ruling, the judge stated that the companies involved “have not met their burden of proof to show the transaction is consistent with the public interest.”
This nonbinding ruling will inform PUC commissioners as they make the final decision about the acquisition in coming months.
Pay close attention to what happens next.
Mergers and acquisitions occur all the time. But there’s something unique about the partners trying to buy Minnesota Power. They include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners, which is owned by the world’s largest private investment firm, BlackRock. The sale would essentially establish BlackRock as the controlling interest.