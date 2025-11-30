Opinion | No one’s come up with a better model for affordable housing than this

Eliminating the land from the purchase price of the home lowers the cost by 30% or more. By keeping the land out of the private real estate market, speculation on the land value is immediately ended. No developer, corporate investor or retail investor will ever look at that property as a speculative asset that they can extract a windfall gain from in the future; no Airbnb, no house flipping, no attempts to gentrify a neighborhood and pocket capital gains on the houses. And when the homeowner goes to sell the house, which he or she owns, the resale price is capped at a number that will make the house affordable for the next lower income buyer. The homeowner will gain some appreciation in his “affordable” house, but it is limited. The next homebuyer will be able to afford the house because it will still be priced “affordably.”