Commentaries

Opinion | No one’s come up with a better model for affordable housing than this

Community Land Trusts work. But they need to be scaled up, with states, counties and cities as active participants.

November 30, 2025 at 10:59AM
"Housing affordability is a systemic problem and will require systemic change to fix it," Richard McGuire writes. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Every Minnesota politician running for mayor, governor, the Legislature and the U.S. Congress continues to pound the podium and declare the lack of affordable housing one of the biggest problems facing their electorate. Yet they offer no solutions and continue to fail to address the problem. Multiply this by 50 states. Why? Are politicians poorly advised, do they honestly fail to understand the problem, or do they understand the problem but are afraid to say it out loud?

Housing affordability is described very accurately as two lines on a graph: 1) the relatively flat growth in median income and 2) the much steeper growth in median home costs. Put these two lines together, and therein lies the housing affordability problem. In 1990 the gap between median home price and median income was $50,000. In 2025 that gap stood at almost $300,000. Neither of those two lines on the graph developed accidentally or in the last several months or years. Both lines — income and home prices — are the byproducts of our economic system, which has been built brick by brick over decades. Income inequality in this country has grown over the past 50 years (see the Gini Coefficient, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis). At the same time, the housing market has developed into an increasingly financialized system completely untethered from the housing needs, and reach of, over half the population.

Housing affordability is a systemic problem and will require systemic change to fix it. With more than 100,000 “affordable” housing units needed in Minnesota, the current methods of addressing the problem will never solve it. Most of the programs in place today, in Minnesota and every other state, are designed to subsidize lower-income families so they can afford to rent or buy “market rate” housing. This ensures that we will be talking about this problem for the next 50 years.

How do we put housing within reach for the more than half of families today who are priced out of the market or forced to pay too large a portion of their income on rent or a mortgage payment? The best model for making housing affordable today is the Community Land Trust (CLT) model.

CLTs are widespread but little understood. They are nonprofit entities that buy land and set it aside in perpetuity as a location for people to build affordable single-family homes or multifamily structures. There are more than 300 CLTs operating in almost every state. The CLT controls the value of the structure that can be built on the property. It must be affordable for lower-income earners, usually defined as some percentage of median income. The homeowner owns his house but not the underlying real estate. This is the systemic change required.

Eliminating the land from the purchase price of the home lowers the cost by 30% or more. By keeping the land out of the private real estate market, speculation on the land value is immediately ended. No developer, corporate investor or retail investor will ever look at that property as a speculative asset that they can extract a windfall gain from in the future; no Airbnb, no house flipping, no attempts to gentrify a neighborhood and pocket capital gains on the houses. And when the homeowner goes to sell the house, which he or she owns, the resale price is capped at a number that will make the house affordable for the next lower income buyer. The homeowner will gain some appreciation in his “affordable” house, but it is limited. The next homebuyer will be able to afford the house because it will still be priced “affordably.”

The profit-driven system of housing appreciation and speculation led to the housing bubble and the ensuing economic collapse in 2006, 2007 and 2008. By starting to pull real estate off the ever-increasing treadmill of land and real estate speculation, some of the underlying energy can be taken out of rising real estate prices.

But CLTs rely on government grants, philanthropic donations, etc., for their funding. They have had very good results in many cities, but the scale of their operations will not solve the housing problem. The land trust model needs to be adopted by states, counties and cities. Governments need to step in and buy large and small parcels of land. Buying a lot for $50,000 to $100,000 can result in a new affordable home without paying $250,000 to $350,000 to buy the land and finance the house. Private lenders can finance the construction and subsequent financings of the house by future buyers, just as they do now for “market rate” real estate. The government can provide non-cash credit guarantees for lower-income buyers and renters.

A public market needs to be developed for lower-income people in need of clean, safe, affordable housing — a market focused on providing housing for people, rather than the current market built around the concept of squeezing profit out of every facet of housing development, ownership and financing.

Related Coverage

Are zoning changes needed? Yes. Should building regulations be reevaluated and changed? Absolutely. Do we need to train more craftspeople and expand education for skilled workers? Yes, the facts are clear. But these things will not bring about the systemic changes required to finally solve the problem.

A public market for housing can exist side by side with the private market, just as it does today in education and in health care. Politicians of every stripe and at every level of government need to stop talking about housing and fix the problem. The CLT model has operated all over the country since 1969 and succeeded, having provided over 40,000 affordable housing units. Government needs to adopt it and scale it up. In the future someone may come up with a better solution to our housing problem, but for the past 50 years no one has.

Richard McGuire, an attorney and businessman, is the author of “Profit vs. Prosperity: Outdated Economics Undermines the Common Good.” He is also president of EKN Rail LLC, a railroad leasing company, and founder and president of the Catholic Tutor Corps, a nonprofit tutoring entity providing tutors to low-income students in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

about the writer

about the writer

Richard McGuire

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion | Linda McMahon is playing a shell game with our kids’ education

card image
Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

The Trump administration is betting that people won’t know enough or care enough to act.

Commentaries

Opinion | Minnesota could end maternal suicide but settles for ‘better than most’

card image

Commentaries

Opinion | No one’s come up with a better model for affordable housing than this

card image