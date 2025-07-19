Opinion | Don’t cut housing’s lifeline: Community land trusts build equity and impact

At the Rondo Community Land Trust, we see daily how far a strategic investment in the CLT model can go and why federal commitment is so vital. The CLT model is not a temporary fix; it’s a permanent solution that creates enduring stability and builds generational wealth, especially in communities like Rondo. Our roots are firmly planted in the Rondo neighborhood, a community scarred by the displacement of more than 700 homes and 300 businesses when Interstate Hwy. 94 was built through it decades ago. Our work is restoring that lost wealth and opportunity, and the need has never been greater. We have more than 80 families currently on our waiting list.