Minnesota United in MLS Cup Playoffs: How to watch and what to know

The No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in each conference play a wild-card game, which functions as a play-in game. Tuesday’s game matches Montréal and Atlanta (6:30 p.m., streamed free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+), with the right to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in Round 1. Wednesday’s game is Vancouver visiting Portland (9:30 p.m., also streamed free on Apple TV+) — an embarrassment for the Whitecaps, who are the No. 8 seed but have to play on the road because of scheduling conflicts at BC Place.