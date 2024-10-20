Minnesota had the better of the play in the game’s first half but lost the edge to begin the second. It led to Ramsay replacing all three attackers in the 68th minute — a move that paid off three minutes later, with all three combining for the second goal. Tani Oluwaseyi, playing off the last defender, got in behind and found a wide-open Franco Fragapane, who slid the ball across to Sang Bin Jeong to tap in for the game’s second goal in the 72nd minute.