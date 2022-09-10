Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won't go to the mat one way or the other on rules changes announced Friday by Major League Baseball.

But Twins righthanded-hitting star shortstop Carlos Correa predicts a rule eliminating defensive infield shifts will benefit lefthanded hitters and impact games.

Two fielders must position themselves on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt. It's one of four new rules intended to add action and pace to games.

"I truly believe in the shift when it comes to playing defense," Correa said before Friday's home game against Cleveland. "When it comes to hitting, where I hit 80 percent of my balls, somebody's going to be there. The rule change is going to help a lot of hitters. … I think it's great because fans when they come watch a baseball game, no-hitters and perfect games are fun, but fans want to see some action. They want to see the ball put in play. They want home runs. They want to have something more to cheer for."

Twins outfielder Max Kepler is second in the majors in hitting into lefthanded shifts on the infield's overloaded right side.

"There's going to be a lot of lefthanded hitters who are happy about this for their own personal sake," Baldelli said. "And maybe some teams will have rosters enhanced in some ways by this. But the game will continue to evolve and we have to evolve with it."

Six ownership reps, four players and an umpire approved the rule changes, including a pitch clock of 15 seconds meant to speed play, bigger bases and a limit on pickoff attempts.

Tested in the minor leagues, the new pitch clock will give pitchers 15 seconds to throw with the bases empty, 20 seconds with runners on base. Minor league pitcher Louie Varland of North St. Paul worked at a noticeably fast pace when he made his major league debut at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

"That game had a distinct feel unlike any game I felt this season," Baldelli said. "It affects everything going on. It makes me pay attention. You can't look away and take your eyes off the field for a second."

Baldelli said he's "playing both sides" of the rule changes.

"There's a bit part of me that says we'll be fine," he said. "We've proven in this game when the rules change, we adapt to it. If the league thinks this is good for baseball going forward, then I'm in on that."

Progress with the process

The Twins returned very late Thursday night from New York City and were reunited with injured outfielder Byron Buxton.

Baldelli said Buxton — placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 23 with a hip strain — is showing improvement, but needs to ramp up his baseball activities and running. "I don't want to throw timelines out because I truly don't know the answer," Baldelli said.

Buxton said he's running more and doing more upper-body work. "Not moving the way I want to, but it's progress," he said. "Just trust in the process and trust in what we're doing."

Hoping on Polanco

Baldelli said Friday he doesn't know if injured infielder Jorge Polanco could return as soon as Saturday.

"I'm hopeful to get Polo back sooner than later. It doesn't mean he's not coming back in the next day or two. I haven't heard that and we haven't discussed that at this point."

