The wife of a Detroit Lakes missionary has been charged in connection with the killing of her husband in Angola after their family, including their five children, moved to Africa for missionary work.
Wife charged in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary
Beau Shroyer, 44, had previously worked as a police officer and real estate agent in Detroit Lakes, before he was killed on Oct. 25 in “a violent criminal attack,” according to the SIM USA missionary organization he was working with.
In a statement Monday, Troy Easton, lead pastor of Shroyer’s hometown church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, confirmed that Shroyer’s wife Jackie Shroyer had been “formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband.”
News of the charges against Jackie Shroyer “saddens me immensely,” Easton said. He said Jackie Shroyer will remain in custody and tried before a judge, likely in the next six months.
The Shroyers' children will continue to be cared for by other family members with support from SIM USA and the church. He said the church would not be able to comment any further “in light of the ongoing judicial process.”
In November, the church and SIM USA announced Jackie Shroyer had been arrested in connection with her husband’s death.
The Angola Press Agency reported in November that two men, one of which worked as a security guard at the Shroyer home, were also arrested. It is unclear if the men have been charged.
The article, which was translated from Portuguese, said Jackie Shroyer was accused of being the “mastermind” behind the killing with the outlet stating police had suspicions she and the guard were involved in a romantic relationship.
SIM USA is a more than century-old mission based in Charlotte, N.C. The family moved to Angola in 2021.
According to an online fundraiser organized to help with Beau Shroyer’s funeral arrangements, his family held a memorial service in November. After some delays he was laid to rest in December in the United States.
“If you knew Beau, we hope you’ll find humor in the fact that he was literally late to his own funeral! There’s no doubt he’d have had a good laugh about it!” the fundraiser page said.
Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.
