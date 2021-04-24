"Recalculating," as the GPS often tells us when we are driving, may be our best career strategy after a year of uncertainty.

Roadblocks or jams may lie ahead, but the route could be more scenic with twists and turns. Maybe another destination would even be better than the one we had planned.

Lindsey Pollak, author of "Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work," discussed how to adapt and thrive when life is unpredictable.

Q: Why did this image of a "recalculating" GPS resonate so much with you?

A: This image popped into my head last March. We were all on a path, and suddenly we weren't on that path anymore. So I started to think about how we were all in our cars, with the GPS saying "recalculating." That actually made me optimistic, because I realized there are always different ways to get to where you're headed.

Q: What are the key strategies for tackling this new path?

A: There are five rules: Embrace creativity. Prioritize action. Control what you can. Know your non-negotiables. And ask for help, because you don't have to go it alone.

Q: Why is mind-set so important?

A: We are all inundated with negative information right now, because of the pandemic and social media. But that doesn't really serve your goals. You have to focus on your life and your job search.

It's really important to take care of yourself and tune out negativity. You have to believe a goal is possible, in order to move forward.

Q: The traditional career image is that of a "ladder," but does that not really apply anymore?

A: Most people are tied to the idea that they have to move up or forward, but I wanted to bust that myth. Think of other images, like a "Ferris wheel," which is always rotating; or a "portfolio" career, which includes a lot of different elements; or a "lattice" career, which can go in many directions.

Q: How has the interviewing process been altered?

A: Interviews are taking place remotely now, and a lot of that is going to stay. You have to get good at that; there's just no way around it. Get comfortable looking into the camera, practice with the technology, and make sure the background looks appropriate. These are absolutely learnable skills.

Q: What is your take on the job market?

A: The burden is on the job seeker to do the work. You have to pivot, and reskill, and figure out how to manage your time and stress levels. None of this is easy, but the opportunities will come for people who want them.