Minnetonka considers tightening dog leash rules
Minnetonka allows dogs to be off leash if they’re “at heel” and obedient to commands. Officials say that, and a mix of rules at Purgatory Park, has led to some confusion.
Minnetonka’s current dog rules are unlike many others: They allow dogs to be off leash in most parts of the city if the dogs are “at heel” beside the person walking them and “obedient to that person’s command.”
But over the past year, as officials worked on long-term plans for the city’s parks, and Purgatory Park, in particular, they heard from residents with passionate and conflicting views on what exactly it means for a dog to be obedient to command.
“My view is that the simpler we can make it, the better,” Mayor Brad Wiersum said during a public meeting late last month.
On Monday, the City Council will consider two ordinances that would alter the city’s dog rules. One would state that dogs must be on a leash, in a crate or in a car when they’re off their keeper’s property. The other would state that dogs are only allowed to be off leash in designated park areas that are marked by signs or fencing.
According to city statistics, Minnetonka officials have issued 17 citations for “dog at large” violations this year, up from six in all of last year. But the dog debate became a recurring theme as city officials sought input on a master plan outlining which amenities should be offered in Purgatory Park.
Purgatory Park is the largest city-run park in Minnetonka. It runs along Excelsior Boulevard near County Road 101 and covers 155 acres, which are a mixture of prairie, woods and wetlands. It’s not officially designated as an off-leash dog park, though many people have used it that way.
Signs at the entrance to Purgatory Park say dogs must be on a 6-foot leash when they’re on “formal trails” or in parking lots. Some trails are wide and some are narrow. Some are paved and are some are dirt. The signs also say that off-leash dogs must not disturb others in the park.
During public comment periods on the park plan, officials heard from residents who urged them to allow dogs off leash throughout the park, saying it provides a crucial exercise opportunity for both the animals and their humans. Others said they’d had problems with dog bites or dogs running into neighboring yards.
“We’ve heard from residents all over the city that they do go to Purgatory [Park] for the beautiful nature and to let their dogs run off leash,” said Matt Kumka, the city’s park and trail project manager. And, he added, “We heard that some folks did have unwanted interactions with dogs at times.”
In a meeting late last month, council members began discussing whether they want to allow retractable leashes and, if so, if they should max out at 6 feet long or 20 feet. Council Member Deb Calvert suggested retractable leashes could be especially helpful for older adults, who might not be able to walk as fast or far as other dog owners.
“They’re losing what was their dog park, and I feel like we need to toss a proverbial bone in their direction,” Calvert said during the council meeting last month.
The council also appears poised to create an advisory group to help decide which areas of the park should be open to off-leash dogs and whether those spots should be marked by signs or fences.
If the mayor and council approve the new proposals, Kumka said officials don’t necessarily expect an increase in citations but that “it would improve clarity regarding the expectations of behavior and a bit more of an opportunity to provide education for the folks in the parks.”
