A new state report suggests the rate of pregnancy-related deaths during recent years in Minnesota was only about half the national average.

The report, released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, found a total of 12 pregnancy-related deaths in 2017 and 2018. Given the relatively small number, the report didn't identify any trends that point to particular prevention efforts.

Even so, an expert group convened by the Health Department offered a series of general recommendations for improving maternal health after reviewing the data.

"The state's pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) for 2017-2018 was 8.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 births compared to the national PRMR of 17.3 pregnancy-related death per 100,000 births in 2017," the report stated.

During the two-year time period, the report found 33 deaths that happened during or shortly after pregnancy where the cause was unrelated to pregnancy. The leading cause of these deaths were motor vehicle accidents, followed by deaths from poisoning/overdose.

About three-quarters of the pregnancy-associated deaths where the cause wasn't related to pregnancy occurred six weeks to one year postpartum.

