Opinion: Minnesota’s ranking on fraud is still unknown

A little quick arithmetic, using figures in the story, suggest Minnesota might not be among the most fraud-prone overall. Minnesota’s documented fraud so far comes to $46 per person ($266 million divided by 5.8 million population) over the five years of the pandemic relief. Nationally, per capita estimated fraud would be $612 per capita ($200 billion divided by 360 million population). That’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. The Minnesota per capita figure is convictions and alleged fraud while the national figure is an estimate of total fraud and overpayment, much of it unprosecuted. No doubt Minnesota’s per capita amount would be higher if more comprehensive fraud totals were available. Bottom line, again: We still don’t really know how the states compared on the grand total of pandemic fraud.