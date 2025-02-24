Minnesota’s pretrial system can be fixed. Here’s how.

More than 56% of people in Minnesota jails are held pretrial. They are locked up because they have been charged with — but not yet convicted of — a crime. One of the main reasons people remain behind bars is because they can’t afford to pay cash bail. Minnesota law says that judges must offer bail to accused people. Judges can set a higher bail based on safety or flight risk concerns, but if the defendant is wealthy, they can buy their freedom. Meanwhile, those without money, no matter how low-risk, often remain incarcerated. If they resort to using a bail bond company, they are charged hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees. Typically, defendants’ family members pay this money — and since many are poor, the financial hit can leave them unable to afford rent or other necessities. In this way, the harms of cash bail move outward, impacting not only individual defendants but their families and communities.