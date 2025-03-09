Minnesota’s mental health system is failing the ill

The legislation we introduced last week, SF 1492, will build on our excellent civil commitment statute and the engagement pilots. The bill creates an oversight coordinating division within the Attorney General’s Office that is charged to ensure the system is accountable for our residents with the most serious mental illnesses. The division will collect data so we know on a statewide basis where civilly committed people end up and how they fare. Where are the weak points where people fall out of the system? Should there be better communication with courts between six-month civil commitment appearances? Are the engagement pilots helping?